Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $651,000 Stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 1,727.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares during the period.

BATS GAA opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

