Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

