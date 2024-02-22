Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FV opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

