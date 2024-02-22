Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $66.29 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

