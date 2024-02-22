Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of PAPR opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market cap of $710.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.