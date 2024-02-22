Vista Investment Management Has $203,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vista Investment Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 161,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.19. 24,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $268.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.55.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

