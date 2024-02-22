Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE VOYA opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $77.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

