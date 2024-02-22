Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

VYGR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 93,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,868. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $341.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VYGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

