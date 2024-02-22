VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:VSL)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Price Performance

VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.71) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.45. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of £155.84 million, a PE ratio of -1,112.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 180.07, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

