Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.73 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $186.86 million and $11.73 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $6.65 or 0.00013018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00015064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001375 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,081.50 or 1.00001165 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00168636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.54051469 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $10,795,549.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

