Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) VP Nicholas Yu Sells 5,123 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) VP Nicholas Yu sold 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $10,911.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 350,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,799.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wag! Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of PET opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wag! Group by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

