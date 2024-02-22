Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-5% yr/yr to $1.58-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.27 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.700-7.120 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.53.

WMT stock opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.98. The firm has a market cap of $467.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35.

Walmart’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total value of $76,110,543.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,406,397.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total value of $76,110,543.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,406,397.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,735,615 shares of company stock valued at $743,574,483. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Walmart by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,935,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

