Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.31.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.38. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

