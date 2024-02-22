Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,655,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 1.8% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $625,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Watsco by 536.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $384.04. 43,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.13. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.05 and a twelve month high of $433.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.