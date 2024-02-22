Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $48.78

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.78, but opened at $52.25. Wayfair shares last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 2,749,032 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Up 7.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.32.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,552,108.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $434,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.