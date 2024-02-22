WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 292.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 779,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,783,000 after acquiring an additional 96,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.