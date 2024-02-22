Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IAC (IAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) recently:

2/15/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.51. 180,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in IAC by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in IAC by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.