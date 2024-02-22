Wells Fargo & Company Increases Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $65.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Get Block alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Block

Block Stock Up 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SQ stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of -137.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,855 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.