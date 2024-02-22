Wells Fargo & Company Raises Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $21.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 22.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. 1,454,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 7.67%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,354,359 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,281,000 after buying an additional 169,395 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,817,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 950,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.