Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,542 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

