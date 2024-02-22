Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EHI opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

