Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.