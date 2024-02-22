Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 128,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

