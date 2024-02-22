Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 8.8 %
WES stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,577. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $33.20.
Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
