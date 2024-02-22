Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 8.8 %

WES stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,577. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

