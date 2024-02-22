WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

WestRock Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at about $61,378,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

