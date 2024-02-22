Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2024 – Willis Towers Watson Public was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $298.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $236.00.

2/12/2024 – Willis Towers Watson Public was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $236.00.

2/7/2024 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $288.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $236.00 to $268.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Willis Towers Watson Public was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $248.00.

1/10/2024 – Willis Towers Watson Public is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $275.00 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.02 and a 200 day moving average of $230.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

