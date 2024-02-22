Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $340.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Wingstop Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ WING traded up $26.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $337.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 101.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,660,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Wingstop by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

