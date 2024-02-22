WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $308,000 Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Power Integrations by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $31,716.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,747.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $31,716.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock worth $6,310,061 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

