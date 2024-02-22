WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.97

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 2138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

