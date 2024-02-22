Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.65 to $0.85 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE WWW traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 250,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Trading reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

