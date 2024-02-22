Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $718-722 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.58 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.630 EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK opened at $82.00 on Thursday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $57,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $35,347,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $34,850,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

