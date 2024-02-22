Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $173-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.30 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.630 EPS.

WK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

NYSE:WK opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.23. Workiva has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Workiva by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Workiva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Workiva by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

