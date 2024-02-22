XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,868 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $89,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

