XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,653 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.44% of XPO worth $124,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $119.23 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

