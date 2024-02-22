Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Lowered by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

YUM traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.48. The stock had a trading volume of 536,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

