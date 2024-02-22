Zcash Price Hits $27.14 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $27.14 or 0.00052778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $443.23 million and $119.52 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

