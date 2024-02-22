Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 34,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 695,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 122,451 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,572 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

