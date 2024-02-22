Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $128.35 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.