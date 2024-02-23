100,000 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $57.15 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

