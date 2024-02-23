1,007 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,007 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Trading Up 1.2 %

FDX stock opened at $244.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.89 and its 200 day moving average is $253.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.