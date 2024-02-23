11,208 Shares in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vista Energy by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,363,000 after buying an additional 1,209,254 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Finally, Kensington Investments B.V. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. now owns 12,822,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,678,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VIST opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.19. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $37.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on VIST

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.