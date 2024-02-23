11,600 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 11.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,370,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,041,000 after purchasing an additional 137,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 6.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 93.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 316,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

