130,849 Shares in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth $91,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.30. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LWAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,364,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,845,177.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $106,027.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,149,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,364,787 shares in the company, valued at $15,845,177.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $795,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

