15,271 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 176.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,965 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.13. The company had a trading volume of 344,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,026. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.15 and its 200-day moving average is $131.55.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

