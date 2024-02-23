2,691 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.65 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.23.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

