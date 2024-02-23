532 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.4 %

BX stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.45. 811,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $111.87. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

