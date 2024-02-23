60,790 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 169,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 9,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $94.23 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BG shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

