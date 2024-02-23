63,554 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $14,461,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $226,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HHH opened at $77.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 69,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $5,074,013.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,636,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,462,480.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 69,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $5,074,013.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,636,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,462,480.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $70,507.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,175 shares of company stock worth $5,603,884 and sold 2,608 shares worth $215,112. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

