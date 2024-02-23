70489 (PAA.TO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.