887 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.
STERIS Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.66. 38,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,390. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.50.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
