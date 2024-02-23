99,669 Shares in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Natural Gas Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $194.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 1.13. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NGS

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.